2019 Market Research Report on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry

Global ”Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market” 2019 research report offers a detailed overview of the newest industry data, current market status, historic, and expected future of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The report includes valuable information to help new entrants, as well as established players, understand the prevailing trends in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The report also includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, competitive landscape, growth, and cost structure based on different segments.

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market throughout the forecast period 2019-2024. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market research report spread across 111 pages with key manufacturers, list of tables and figures.

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is further segmented on the basis of key players, types, applications, and geography.

The Players mentioned in our report:

S. Steel Tubular Products

Tenaris

TMK Group

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

Vallourec

TPCO Top of Form

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Onshore

Offshore

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The report also includes information on technological advancements in the field of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to analyse the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market minutely and offer better industry-leading insight. To study the competitive landscape of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market, the report profiles some of the leading mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations strategies they adopted to gain competitive advantage.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 About the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Casing

1.1.2 Tubing

1.1.3 Line Pipe

1.1.1.4 Drill Pipe

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Types

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

2.3 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Applications

Onshore

Offshore

2.4 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Tenaris

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 TMK Group

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 ArcelorMittal

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 SANDVIK

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Energex Tube (JMC)

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Northwest Pipe

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 SB international Inc

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Continental Alloys & Services

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Vallourec

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 TPCO

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Continued….

