2019 Mercaptoacetic Acid Market by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Mercaptoacetic

About Mercaptoacetic Acid:

Mercaptoacetic Acid, also known as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid.Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents.Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures. Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others.

Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Key Players:

  • Arkema
  • Bruno Bock
  • Merck
  • Sasaki Chemical
  • Daicel
  • Ever Flourish Chemical
  • Swan Chemical
  • Ruchang Mining
  • QingDao Lnt
  • HiMedia Laboratories

    Mercaptoacetic Acid market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Mercaptoacetic Acid has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Types:

  • High Purity Grade ( ?99%)
  • Technical Grade ( 80%-99%)
  • Low Purity Grade ( <80%)

    Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Applications:

  • Hair Careand & Cosmetic Product
  • Chemical Intermediate
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Mercaptoacetic Acid is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.
  • Europe occupied 32.02% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America, which respectively have around 29.18% of the global total industry.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mercaptoacetic Acid producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • The worldwide market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mercaptoacetic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Number of Pages: 120

    1 Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Mercaptoacetic Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Mercaptoacetic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Mercaptoacetic Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Mercaptoacetic Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Mercaptoacetic Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Mercaptoacetic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

