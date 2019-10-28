2019 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Shows Important Factors of Industry, Top Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

SCM is defined as the management of flow of goods within the supply chain. It majorly includes the storage and movement of raw materials, inventory management, and management of finished goods from point of production to consumption point. Interlinked and interconnected channels, networks, and node business are involved in the management of products and services which are required by the end customers in the supply chains. However, smart and mobile supply chain software and services majorly deal with the information generated within the supply chain. Smart and mobile supply chain management solutions help in collecting and managing the collected information. The product manufacturers and retailers use this information in demand forecasting, studying consumer behavior, and changing preferences of consumers.

Supply chain management (SCM) is one of the critical components in todays global supply chain market. It enables manufacturing companies, wholesalers, and retailers to provide value to their customers through lower costs and superior products. As supply chain management is becoming one of the significant factors in the success of any business, the demand for advanced supply chain solutions is anticipated to grow significantly in the next few years. Thus, supply chain management software and services would continue to grow at a significantly higher rate when compared to other software companies providing higher return on investment to its investors.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group

Infor Global Solutions

GT Nexus

Kewill Systems

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Software

Services

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market by Applications:

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Others (Aerospace, Hospitality, etc)