2019 Stem Cell Therapy Market by Top Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

About Stem Cell Therapy:

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Key Players:

Osiris Therapeutics

NuVasive

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceutical

Pharmicell

Medi-post

Anterogen

Molmed

Takeda (TiGenix)

Stem Cell Therapy market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Stem Cell Therapy has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Stem Cell Therapy Market Types:

Autologous

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Market Applications:

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Wounds & Injuries

Cornea

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global stem cell therapy market developed fast at a average growth rate of 46.81%. In 2017, the global stem cell therapy market size was 235 million USD, and the market is expected to be 277 million USD.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds & Injuries, Cornea, Cardiovascular Diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders and Wounds & Injuries are expected to dominated the market.

The global Stem Cell Therapy market is valued at 280 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Stem Cell Therapy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.