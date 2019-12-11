2020 External Fixators Market: Global Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, Market Share, Types, Applications

Global External Fixators Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the External Fixators industry market by CAGR, Key players and regions. This report also displays the market size, production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, cost, market share, types, applications, and influencing factors of the External Fixators Market. External Fixators Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.
The orthopaedic trauma devices, such as external fixators, are primarily designed to treat bone fractures and orthopaedic disorders. External fixators reduce the treatment time and require less surgical intervention. In the recent years, computer-aided external fixators are majorly used for fracture fixation and deformity correction. Computer-aided external fixators can work with or without computer-aided solution software. The computer-aided external fixator is a six-axis external fixator with multi-planer corrections, improved accuracy, and decreased complications. In external fixation, pins are usually inserted through the skin into the bone and held in a place by an external frame. External fixators are majorly used in superficial bones (e.g., the tibial shaft). External fixators are available in various forms such as unilateral fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. These different types of external fixators are majorly used to treat applications such as orthopaedic deformities, fracture fixation, infected fracture or non-unions, and limb correction.
External Fixators Market Breakdown:
External Fixators Market by Top Manufacturers:
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Orthofix International N.V., Ortho-SUV Ltd., Response Ortho LLC
By Product Type
Manual Fixator, Computer-Aided External Fixator
By Application
Orthopedic Deformities, Fracture Fixation, Infected Fracture or Non-Unions, Limb Correction, Others
By End User
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic, Trauma Centers
