2020 Fluoropolymer in Healthcare Market Detail Analysis of Top-Line Companies, Prime Drivers, Growth Trends and Regional Consumption Forecast 2025

In 2019, the global Fluoropolymer in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers formed by a strong bonding between carbon and fluorine, which makes them mechanically stable. They are high-performance plastics and are characterized by high resistance to acids, bases, and solvents. Various fluoropolymer products such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and fluoroelastomers are commonly used in healthcare application. The pharmaceutical packaging segment accounted for major shares of the fluoropolymer market. Fluoropolymers are widely used in the packaging of pharmaceutical products such as medical liquids, tablets, pills, and sprays. The enhanced moisture barrier properties of fluoropolymers make them suitable for the blister packaging of sensitive pharmaceutical products such as pills and powders. PTFE is a synthetic polymer of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE). It is flame-resistant, strong, self-lubricating, hydrophobic, non-reactive, and non-stick. The fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry will continue to grow in the PTFE segment because it is extensively in the healthcare sector in packaging, medical devices, and biological membranes.

Ashai Glass, Chemours Company, Daikin industry, 3M (Dyneon), Arkema, Daikin industry, Honeywell International, Dongyue Group, Chicago Gasket, Flontech USA, Solvay, Saint-Gobain, Mexichem, Zeus Industrial Products, W.L. Gore & Associates,

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Medical Devices

Drug Delivery

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)