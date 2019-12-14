2D Code Readers Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "2D Code Readers Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of 2D Code Readers industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. The report analysis the market of 2D Code Readers by main manufactures and geographic regions.

2D Code Readers Market Analysis:

2D coade reading is a process of interpreting two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcode reader is also called as âQuick Response Code (QR Code)â as they enable fast data access. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information.

2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors.

The global 2D Code Readers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2D Code Readers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2D Code Readers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of 2D Code Readers Market Are:

Omron

KEYENCE

Telenor

Panasonic

Wenglor

Cognex

Denso ADC

RTscan

Honeywell

Cilico

2D Code Readers Market Segmentation by Types:

Narrow Field of Vision

Wide Field of Vision

C-Mount

2D Code Readers Market Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Digital Industry

F&B/Pharma Industry

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Price 3500 USD for A Single-User License

