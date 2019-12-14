3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) globally.

About 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0):

MPD (3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol) is low viscosity liquid with an unique molecular structure: a branched aliphatic diol with two primary hydroxyls. It offers significant advantages in a vast range of applications.MPD is liquid even at very low temperatures. It yields very low viscosity derivatives. It provides excellent handling advantages particularly in polyurethane resin applications.MPDs blanched molecular structure yields non crystalline polymers such as polyester and polyurethane resins. The unique non crystallizing nature of MPD-adipate based polyurethane resins provides significant advantages to manufacturers and consumers of these resins such as softness, excellent durability, broader solvent compatibility, good transparency, excellent stain resistance and improved mold resistance.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Manufactures:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Applications:

Polyurethanes

Pharmaceuticals

Solvents

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol production is high-tech industry. Currently, there is only one producing companies in global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol industry, Technical barriers are higher, Kuraray is in the monopoly. The Only market player is Kuraray. The global production of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol will increase to 7554 MT in 2016 from 6462 MT in 2011 with the 3.17 % average growth rate. And global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.01 % in 2015.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol is used in Polyurethanes, Pharmaceuticals, Solvents and others. Report data showed that 79.99% of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate market demand in Polyurethanes, 11.36% in Pharmaceuticals in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate. So, 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate will become the mainstream product in the future.

The worldwide market for 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.