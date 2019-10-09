3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Report 2019: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

Global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) industry. 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

MPD (3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol) is low viscosity liquid with an unique molecular structure: a branched aliphatic diol with two primary hydroxyls. It offers significant advantages in a vast range of applications.MPD is liquid even at very low temperatures. It yields very low viscosity derivatives. It provides excellent handling advantages particularly in polyurethane resin applications.MPD’s blanched molecular structure yields non crystalline polymers such as polyester and polyurethane resins. The unique non crystallizing nature of MPD-adipate based polyurethane resins provides significant advantages to manufacturers and consumers of these resins such as softness, excellent durability, broader solvent compatibility, good transparency, excellent stain resistance and improved mold resistance.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol production is high-tech industry. Currently, there is only one producing companies in global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol industry, Technical barriers are higher, Kuraray is in the monopoly. The Only market player is Kuraray. The global production of 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol will increase to 7554 MT in 2016 from 6462 MT in 2011 with the 3.17 % average growth rate. And global 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.01 % in 2015.

3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol is used in Polyurethanes, Pharmaceuticals, Solvents and others. Report data showed that 79.99% of the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate market demand in Polyurethanes, 11.36% in Pharmaceuticals in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate. So, 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that high quality 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol monohydrate will become the mainstream product in the future.

The worldwide market for 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: 3-Methyl-1,5-Pentanediol (CAS 4457-71-0) Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Polyurethanes

Pharmaceuticals

Solvents