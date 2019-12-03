3D Cell Culture Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, and Demands Research Report

Introduction

The cell culture technique is present in biological areas for the development of drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and protein production. The cell culture technique has evolved from 2D cell culture to 3D cell culture. The 3D culture resembles physiological conditions closely and has various different advantages over the 2D culture conditions. The 3D cell culture can be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports the display of three-dimensional structures mimicking tissue and organ-specific microarchitecture.

The factors driving the market include increasing application of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and hospitals and rise in the patient population affected by cancer. The growing number of patients in need of organ transplantation is propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of devices, regulatory framework, and lack of awareness amongst the masses are major challenges for the market.

The global market for 3D cell culture is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, end user, and region. On the basis type of technique, it is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture and scaffold-free 3D cell culture. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture is further segmented into hydrogel-based support and polymeric hard material based support. The scaffold-free 3D cell culture is further segmented into hanging drop microplates, spheroid microplates containing ultra-low attachment (ULA) coating, and microfluidic 3D cell culture. On the basis of product, it is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables are further segmented into culture media, reagents, 3D multi-well plates, and glassware. The instruments are further segmented into bioreactor, flow cytometer, and cell culture chips. On the basis of application, it is segmented into drug discovery, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue screening and engineering, and regenerative medicine. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and research and academic laboratories.

The global 3D cell culture market accounted for USD 725.15 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.50% over the forecast period.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Tecan Trading AG, ReproCELL Europe Ltd, The Electrospinning Company, Lena Biosciences, Inc., InSphero, Global Cell Solutions Inc., Synthecon, Inc., and 3D Biotek LLC.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global 3D cell culture market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global 3D cell culture market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global 3D cell culture market

Target Audience

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Academic Institutes and Universities

Potential Investors

Key Findings

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to reach USD 3555.77 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 25.50 %

On the basis of technique, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture is the largest segment which is projected to register a CAGR of 25.81% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of product, consumables are expected to account for the largest market share of 25.88% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of application, drug discovery is projected to register a CAGR of 25.75% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies captured the largest market globally and are expected to reach USD 1398.35 million by 2023

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas holds the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market which is expected to reach USD 1318.73 million by 2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 26.17% from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

Ã¯âÂ§US

Ã¯âÂ§Canada

oSouth America

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

3D Cell Culture Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of 3D Cell Culture Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the 3D Cell Culture market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the 3D Cell Culture market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the 3D Cell Culture market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the 3D Cell Culture market

To analyze opportunities in the 3D Cell Culture market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in 3D Cell Culture market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

3D Cell Culture Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in 3D Cell Culture trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

3D Cell Culture Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning 3D Cell Culture Market

3D Cell Culture Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, 3D Cell Culture Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the 3D Cell Culture Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the 3D Cell Culture Market competitors.

