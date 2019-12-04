3D Concrete Printing Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

“3D Concrete Printing Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global 3D Concrete Printing Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The 3D Concrete Printing market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

3D concrete printing is an advanced and innovative method used in construction to design building components with the help of 3D concrete printers. The printing of buildings has a lot of advantages when compared to traditional construction methods. There are lower labor costs involved, construction can be done quicker and there is less to no waste produced. The 3D Concrete Printing market is driven by various factors such as government initiatives towards development of infrastructure, FDI inflow in emerging nations as well as reduced construction wastage. The 3D Concrete Printing market has various constraints that hinder the growth of the market such as mobility and lack of marketing & awareness across the supply chain.

The global 3D concrete printing market has been segmented based on concrete type, application and end-use. On the basis of concrete type, the market is segmented into ready mix concrete, precast concrete, shotcrete and high density concrete. The study indicates, ready mix concrete accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing concrete type in the market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial, Agricultural and Others. The study indicates, residential segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing application in the market due to the increasing population and urbanization. There is seen a shift in the population in the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential complexes. This induces the market for 3D concrete printing in coming time. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into Walls, Roofs, Floor, Staircase and others. The study indicates, walls segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing end-use in the market. The walls in 3D concrete printing is one of the most essential structures which are pre-fabricated either on site or in the factory.

The global 3D concrete printing market was valued at USD 28.0 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 69.9 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 14.05% CAGR.

Key Players

The prominent players in the 3D concrete printing include Dus Architects (The Netherlands), Winsun Global (China), Skanska AB (Sweden), Cybe Construction (The Netherlands), Foster + Partners (London), Sika AG (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Balfour Beatty (U.S.), and Apis Cor (Russian Federation).

Objective of Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

Region-level demand analysis and forecast of the study market

Study of the effect of exogenous & endogenous factors viz. demographic, economics, and political factors, which affect the global 3D concrete printing market

PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five forces market analysis to determine competitive scenario

Segment and sub-segment level analysis of the market over the historical as well as forecast period

Identification of key factors instrumental in the changing market scenario, such as tapping new market opportunities, and gaining competitive edge

Target Audience

Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants And Investment Bankers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Key Findings

The global 3D concrete printing market is expected to reach USD 69.9 million by 2023.

By concrete type, Ready Mix Concrete segment in 3D concrete printing market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~6.56% CAGR during forecast period.

By application, Residential segment in 3D concrete printing market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~12.52% CAGR during forecast period.

By end-use, Walls segment in 3D concrete printing market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~14.96% CAGR during forecast period

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share in global 3D concrete printing market followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of global 3D concrete printing market estimation and forecast

The global 3D concrete printing market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. North America region dominates the global 3D concrete printing market. Growing consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate are the factors driving the growth of the market in North America region. In North America, U.S. is the largest market for the 3D concrete printing. Europe is the second largest market for the global 3D concrete printing.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region for the 3D concrete printing. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

3D Concrete Printing Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of 3D Concrete Printing Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the 3D Concrete Printing market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the 3D Concrete Printing market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the 3D Concrete Printing market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the 3D Concrete Printing market

To analyze opportunities in the 3D Concrete Printing market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in 3D Concrete Printing market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

3D Concrete Printing Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in 3D Concrete Printing trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

3D Concrete Printing Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning 3D Concrete Printing Market

3D Concrete Printing Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, 3D Concrete Printing Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the 3D Concrete Printing Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the 3D Concrete Printing Market competitors.

