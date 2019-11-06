 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3D Curved Glass Market Report 2019: Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 6, 2019

3D

The report titled “Global 3D Curved Glass Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Curved Glass market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The 3D Curved Glass analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the 3D Curved Glass in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • LENS
  • Bourne optics
  • CORNING
  • SCHOTT
  • NEG
  • AGC
  • First-panel
  • FOXCONN
  • O-film
  • Holitech Technology
  • KMTC
  • Gtoc

     “Now the use of digital products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2D glass is an ordinary flat glass, without any curved design; 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical. Therefore, it has been widely used in smart phone, such as Samsung Galaxy S7.”

    3D Curved Glass Market Segments by Type:

  • 3D Glass Display
  • 3D Glass Back Cover
  • Others

    3D Curved Glass Market Segments by Application:

  • Smart Phone
  • Wearable Device
  • Others

    Scope of Market Report:

  • Besides, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7 and Xiaomi 5 pioneered in the use of 3D glass, and iPhone intends to adopt glass shell in 2017. Driven by this, many domestic enterprises such as O-Film Tech, First-panel Technology and Firstar Panel Technology have made their presence in 3D glass field. 3D glass is primarily used in smartphone, wearable device, VR, automobile and other fields. Among them, smartphone is the biggest application market.
  • The worldwide market for 3D Curved Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
  • This report focuses on the 3D Curved Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global 3D Curved Glass Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of 3D Curved Glass, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of 3D Curved Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Curved Glass in 2017 and 2018.
    • The 3D Curved Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The 3D Curved Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • 3D Curved Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of 3D Curved Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

