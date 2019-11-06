3D Curved Glass Market Report 2019: Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

The report titled “Global 3D Curved Glass Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Curved Glass market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The 3D Curved Glass analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the 3D Curved Glass in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

LENS

Bourne optics

CORNING

SCHOTT

NEG

AGC

First-panel

FOXCONN

O-film

Holitech Technology

KMTC

Gtoc “Now the use of digital products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2D glass is an ordinary flat glass, without any curved design; 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical. Therefore, it has been widely used in smart phone, such as Samsung Galaxy S7.” 3D Curved Glass Market Segments by Type:

3D Glass Display

3D Glass Back Cover

Others 3D Curved Glass Market Segments by Application:

Smart Phone

Wearable Device

Besides, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7 and Xiaomi 5 pioneered in the use of 3D glass, and iPhone intends to adopt glass shell in 2017. Driven by this, many domestic enterprises such as O-Film Tech, First-panel Technology and Firstar Panel Technology have made their presence in 3D glass field. 3D glass is primarily used in smartphone, wearable device, VR, automobile and other fields. Among them, smartphone is the biggest application market.

The worldwide market for 3D Curved Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.