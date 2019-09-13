 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3D Laser Scanners Market 2019-2024 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors

By Joann Wilson on September 13, 2019

3D Laser Scanners

Global “3D Laser Scanners Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the 3D Laser Scanners industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential 3D Laser Scanners market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About 3D Laser Scanners:

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create “point clouds” of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 3D Laser Scanners capacity, production, value, price and market share of 3D Laser Scanners in global market.

3D Laser Scanners Market Manufactures:

  • Faro
  • Trimble
  • Topcon
  • Hexagon (Leica)
  • Nikon Metrology
  • Creaform (AMETEK)
  • Teledyne Optech
  • Z+F GmbH
  • Maptek
  • Kreon Technologies
  • Shapegrabber
  • Surphaser
  • Riegl
  • 3D Digital
  • Carl Zeiss

  • 3D Laser Scanners Market Types:

  • Handheld
  • Tripod Mounted
  • Automated & CMM-based
  • Desktop & Stationary

    3D Laser Scanners Market Applications:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Medical and Healthcare
  • Architecture and Engineering
  • Oil and gas
  • Energy and Power
  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Manufacturing and Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global 3D Laser Scanners capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key 3D Laser Scanners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global 3D laser scanners market developed rapidly in the past several years, driven by the demand of Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, especially the strong demand from China.
  • The global 3D laser scanners market was dominated by players from North America and Europe, like Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss. In China, there are several players entered the 3D laser scanners market after 2012, like Holon 3D, Hi-target, Vishot, Shining 3D and Hangzhou Scan Technology. These players are small players manufacture and supply the handheld 3D laser scanners, low quality, low price. In future, these Chinese players will play more important roles in global 3D laser scanners market, especially in China.
  • The worldwide market for 3D Laser Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 3D Laser Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of 3D Laser Scanners Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 3D Laser Scanners Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Production

    2.2 3D Laser Scanners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 3D Laser Scanners Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Revenue by Type

    6.3 3D Laser Scanners Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global 3D Laser Scanners Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global 3D Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of 3D Laser Scanners

    8.3 3D Laser Scanners Product Description

    Continued..

