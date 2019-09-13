3D Laser Scanners Market 2019-2024 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors

Global “3D Laser Scanners Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the 3D Laser Scanners industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential 3D Laser Scanners market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About 3D Laser Scanners:

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create “point clouds” of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ 3D Laser Scanners capacity, production, value, price and market share of 3D Laser Scanners in global market.

3D Laser Scanners Market Manufactures:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

3D Laser Scanners Market Types:

Handheld

Tripod Mounted

Automated & CMM-based

Desktop & Stationary 3D Laser Scanners Market Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Oil and gas

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

To focus on the key 3D Laser Scanners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The global 3D laser scanners market developed rapidly in the past several years, driven by the demand of Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, especially the strong demand from China.

The global 3D laser scanners market was dominated by players from North America and Europe, like Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss. In China, there are several players entered the 3D laser scanners market after 2012, like Holon 3D, Hi-target, Vishot, Shining 3D and Hangzhou Scan Technology. These players are small players manufacture and supply the handheld 3D laser scanners, low quality, low price. In future, these Chinese players will play more important roles in global 3D laser scanners market, especially in China.

The worldwide market for 3D Laser Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.