3D Laser Scanners Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

Global “3D Laser Scanners Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the 3D Laser Scanners in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 3D Laser Scanners Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

The report provides a basic overview of the 3D Laser Scanners industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. 3D Laser Scanners Market Types:

Handheld

Tripod Mounted

Automated & CMM-based

Desktop & Stationary 3D Laser Scanners Market Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Oil and gas

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Finally, the 3D Laser Scanners market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the 3D Laser Scanners market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The global 3D laser scanners market developed rapidly in the past several years, driven by the demand of Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, especially the strong demand from China.

The global 3D laser scanners market was dominated by players from North America and Europe, like Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss. In China, there are several players entered the 3D laser scanners market after 2012, like Holon 3D, Hi-target, Vishot, Shining 3D and Hangzhou Scan Technology. These players are small players manufacture and supply the handheld 3D laser scanners, low quality, low price. In future, these Chinese players will play more important roles in global 3D laser scanners market, especially in China.

The worldwide market for 3D Laser Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.