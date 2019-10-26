3D Laser Scanners Market by Top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America)

Global “3D Laser Scanners Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the 3D Laser Scanners including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 3D Laser Scanners investments from 2019 till 2024.

About 3D Laser Scanners:

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create point clouds of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical objects exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

3D Laser Scanners Market Key Players:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

3D Laser Scanners market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The 3D Laser Scanners has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. 3D Laser Scanners Market Types:

Handheld

Tripod Mounted

Automated & CMM-based

Desktop & Stationary 3D Laser Scanners Market Applications:

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Oil and gas

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing and Others Scope of the Report:

The global 3D laser scanners market developed rapidly in the past several years, driven by the demand of Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, especially the strong demand from China.

The global 3D laser scanners market was dominated by players from North America and Europe, like Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss. In China, there are several players entered the 3D laser scanners market after 2012, like Holon 3D, Hi-target, Vishot, Shining 3D and Hangzhou Scan Technology. These players are small players manufacture and supply the handheld 3D laser scanners, low quality, low price. In future, these Chinese players will play more important roles in global 3D laser scanners market, especially in China.

The worldwide market for 3D Laser Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.