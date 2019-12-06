3D Metrology Industry Size, Share:2019 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“3D Metrology Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global 3D Metrology Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The 3D Metrology market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

3D Metrology is an emerging measurement solution among various industries, as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the desired industrial products. These measuring systems are used for a wide range of measurement tasks, namely analyzing the surface, shape, and dimension of the machine parts and tools at every stage of the manufacturing process. Coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizers & scanners and 3D x-ray/ CT inspection systems are widely used products to measure dimensions, temperature and humidity of a component during manufacturing and assembling processes.

Major market players namely Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss, Nikon 3D Metrology, Faro Technologies and others provide 3D Metrology services. Among them, Carl Zeiss, a leading 3D Metrology solution provider manufactures coordinate measuring machines (CMM) to serve the automotive market.

The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques has developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial products. To provide products with assured quality and longer durability, automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics and mechanical engineering industries are implementing 3D Metrology solutions widely. Automotive is the largest end-user segment in 3D Metrology market.

High demand by industry manufacturers to introduce 3D techniques in robots configured with accuracy measuring program is supporting the 3D metrology measurement process. It also helps in reducing human errors during the process, in turn, adding to the future market growth of 3D metrology.

Global 3D Metrology Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016-2022

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D metrology market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the 3D metrology market based on Porters five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and future prospects

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, product, and end-users

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research & developments in the 3D metrology market

Key Findings

The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD ~8 billion by 2022

By technology, the 3D profilometry segment has dominated the market in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 11.66% CAGR

By product, coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.98% CAGR

By end-user, automotive has dominated the market in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 10.56% CAGR

Geographically, Europe region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global 3D metrology market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively

Key Players

The prominent players in the 3D metrology market are Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Nikon Metrology, Bruker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Keyence Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, AMETEK, Cyber Optics, Wenzel, and others.

Regional Analysis of 3D metrology Market Estimation and Forecast

The global 3D metrology market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the upcoming years. Europe is the leading region followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growing adoption of robotics in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection is majorly responsible for driving the growth of 3D metrology market.

The reports cover regional analysis:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o The U.K

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Target Audience

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

3D Metrology Product & Device Manufacturers

Original Technology Designers & Suppliers

Raw Material Suppliers

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMS)

Original Device Manufacturers (ODMS)

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

3D Metrology Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of 3D Metrology Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the 3D Metrology market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the 3D Metrology market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the 3D Metrology market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the 3D Metrology market

To analyze opportunities in the 3D Metrology market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in 3D Metrology market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

3D Metrology Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in 3D Metrology trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

3D Metrology Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning 3D Metrology Market

3D Metrology Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, 3D Metrology Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the 3D Metrology Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the 3D Metrology Market competitors.

