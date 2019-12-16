3D Motion Capture System Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “3D Motion Capture System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the 3D Motion Capture System market size.

About 3D Motion Capture System:

3D motion capture systems are a combination of multiple devices mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. The systems are used to record the real-time motion of object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment such as films and games. The 3D motion capture systems can also be used across the life science sector, mainly in medical and sports for applications such as running analysis, swimming, baseball, rehabilitation, gait analysis, and many more..

Top Key Players of 3D Motion Capture System Market:

VICON

Motion Analysis Corporation

OptiTrack

Xsens Technologies BV

Northern Digital

Qualisys AB

Phasespace

Phoenix Technologies

Major Types covered in the 3D Motion Capture System Market report are:

System

Services

Hardware

Software Major Applications covered in the 3D Motion Capture System Market report are:

Entertainment

Life Science

Others Scope of 3D Motion Capture System Market:

VICON accounted for 33.29% of the global 3D motion capture system revenue market share in 2015. Followed players, Motion Analysis Corporation accounted for 25.47%, OptiTrack accounted for 20.68%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at North America and Europe. North America takes the market share of 53.59% in 2015, Europe followed by with 42.39% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for 3D Motion Capture System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D Motion Capture System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.