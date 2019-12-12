3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Global “3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors globally.

About 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors:

3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG). The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance.

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Manufactures:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13860655 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Types:

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13860655 The Report provides in depth research of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Report:

On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.