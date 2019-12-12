 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors

Global3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors globally.

About 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors:

3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG). The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance.

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Manufactures:

  • Texas Instruments
  • STMicroelectronics
  • PMD Technologies
  • Infineon
  • PrimeSense (Apple)
  • MESA (Heptagon)
  • Melexis
  • ifm Electronic
  • Canesta (Microsoft)
  • Espros Photonics
  • TriDiCam

    3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Types:

  • Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor
  • QVGA ToF Image Sensor
  • Others

    3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Applications:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Robotics and Drone
  • Machine Vision and Industrial Automation
  • Entertainment
  • Automobile
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Report:

  • On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.
  • End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.
  • Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

