3PL in FMCG Market Potential Growth, Share, Market Size, Demand, industry Analysis, Leading Players, Forecasts to 2025

About 3PL in FMCG Market:

Food such as staples, dairy products, confectionary, fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, fresh and processed meat, and fish are some of the examples in the food category which are transported by the 3PL players.Â

The 3PL market in FMCG industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. 3PL service providers in the market compete intensely based on price, delivery speed, reliability, and supply chain capacity. By offering value-added services, companies would differentiate their service offerings. Several players in the FMCG logistics market are adopting M&A strategies to increase the product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.

In 2019, the market size of 3PL in FMCG is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3PL in FMCG.

Top manufacturers/players:

CEVA Logistics

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

DACHSER

GEFCO 3PL in FMCG Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The 3PL in FMCG Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the 3PL in FMCG Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. 3PL in FMCG Market Segment by Types:

Distribution

Retail 3PL in FMCG Market Segment by Applications:

Food

Beverage

Personal Care

Household Care

Through the statistical analysis, the 3PL in FMCG Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of 3PL in FMCG Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the 3PL in FMCG Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of 3PL in FMCG Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global 3PL in FMCG Market covering all important parameters.

