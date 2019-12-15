5G Pico Base Station Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

5G Pico Base Station refers to a small base station used indoors for deep coverage of wireless networks. It is mainly used in places that cannot be covered by macro base stations such as corridors, corridors, shopping malls, and basements.

Huawei

Ericson

Nokia

ZTE

Samsung

NEC

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

5G Pico Base Station Market by Types:

SA (Stand Alone)

NSA (Non-Stand Alone) 5G Pico Base Station Market by Applications:

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT