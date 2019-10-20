8K Ultra HD TVs Market Report by Size, Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

Global “8K Ultra HD TVs Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About 8K Ultra HD TVs

8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.

