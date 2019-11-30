Abaca Fiber Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global “Abaca Fiber Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Abaca Fiber industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Abaca Fiber research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13515056

Abaca, also called as manila hemp, is extracted from the leaf sheath around the trunk of Musa textilis, a type of banana plant that is mostly found in the Philippines and humid tropics. Harvesting and cultivating abaca is a labor-intensive process as the pulp is removed by cutting strips and scraping stalks. Fibers obtained from the process are then dried and removed. Abaca fiber has high strength and is used in the paper industry for making mimeograph mats and teabags. It is also used to make handicraft such as carpets, furniture, clothing, and bags. Abaca fiber is used in fishing nets, hawsers, and shipping lines due to beneficial properties such as flexibility, durability, and saltwater resistance. It is classified as a hard fiber along with sisal, coir, and henequin. In addition, abaca fiber is used in gifts, toys, and housewares. Furthermore, it is used as an alternative to glass fiber reinforced plastics components..

Abaca Fiber Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Ching Bee Trading Corporation

Peral Enterprises

MAP Enterprises

Tag Fibers

Inc.

Yzen Handicraft Export

Selinrail International Trading and many more. Abaca Fiber Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Abaca Fiber Market can be Split into:

Fine Abaca Fiber

Rough Abaca Fiber. By Applications, the Abaca Fiber Market can be Split into:

Paper & Pulp

Fiber Craft