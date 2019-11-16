 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ABPM Patient Monitor Market by Price Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Trending Geographical Data its Vital Types and Application from 2019 to 2024

November 16, 2019

ABPM Patient Monitor

ABPM Patient Monitor Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of ABPM Patient Monitor  Market Report – ABPM measures blood pressure at regular intervals (every 15-30 minutes is typical) throughout the day and night.

Global ABPM Patient Monitor  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Spacelabs
  • SunTechÂ Medical
  • WelchÂ Allyn
  • Schiller
  • A&D
  • Bosch + Sohn
  • Contec
  • Riester
  • Daray Medical
  • Vasomedical
  • Cardioline
  • Medset
  • ERKA
  • Mortara
  • HealthSTATS

The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of ABPM Patient Monitor is in the decreasing trend, from 1048 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1021 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of ABPM Patient Monitor includes General Type and Wearable Type, and the proportion of General Type in 2015 is about 94.82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.
ABPM Patient Monitor is widely used in Hospitalï¼Emergency Center and other field. The most proportion of ABPM Patient Monitor is in hospital, and the revenue in 2015 is 54.07 M USD.
The worldwide market for ABPM Patient Monitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the ABPM Patient Monitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • General Type
  • Wearable Type

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Hospital
  • Emergency Center
  • Other

