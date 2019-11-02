ABS Edge Banding Market Research Forecast to 2019-2025 | Worldwide Analysis by End-User Industry, Types and Applications

The Global ABS Edge Banding market report aims to provide an overview of ABS Edge Banding Market players with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geographical region.

Edge Banding, or edgebanding, is the name of both a process and an associated narrow strip of material used to create durable and aesthetically pleasing trim edges during finish carpentry.Edge banding is used to cover the exposed sides of materials such as plywood, particle board or MDF, increasing durability and giving the appearance of a solid or more valuable material. Common substitutes for edgebanding include face frames or molding. Edge banding can be made of different materials including PVC, ABS, acrylic, melamine, wood or wood veneer.This report studies the ABS edge banding market.The global ABS Edge Banding market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on ABS Edge Banding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ABS Edge Banding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of ABS Edge Banding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their ABS Edge Banding manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

