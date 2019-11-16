Absolute Rotary Encoders Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Absolute Rotary Encoders Market” by analysing various key segments of this Absolute Rotary Encoders market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Absolute Rotary Encoders market competitors.

Regions covered in the Absolute Rotary Encoders Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Absolute Rotary Encoders Market:

A rotary encoder, also called a shaft encoder, is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital code. Absolute Rotary Encoders industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Heidenhain is the world leading manufacturer in global Absolute Rotary Encoders market with the market share of 18.16%, in terms of revenue, followed by Tamagawa, Nemicon, P+F, TR Electronic, Baumer, Kuebler, Danaher(Hengstler), Omron, Koyo, BEI, Sick, Yuheng Optics, ELCO, Wuxi CREATE, Roundss, Sanfeng and Shanghai HOUDE. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 86% of the revenue market share in 2017. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 95% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 38.16% of Absolute Rotary Encoders products were put into the Europe market. And Europe market is expected to keep being the biggest market with market share of 35.68% in 2023. The Absolute Rotary Encoders market was valued at 1340 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1490 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Absolute Rotary Encoders.

Top Key Manufacturers in Absolute Rotary Encoders Market:

Heidenhain

Tamagawa

Nemicon

P+F

TR Electronic

Baumer

Kuebler

Danaher(Hengstler)

Omron

Koyo

BEI

Sick

Yuheng Optics

ELCO

Wuxi CREATE

Roundss

Sanfeng

Healthcare

Machine Tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly Equipment Absolute Rotary Encoders Market by Types:

Multi-Turn