Absolute Rotary Encoders Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Absolute Rotary Encoders Market” by analysing various key segments of this Absolute Rotary Encoders market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Absolute Rotary Encoders market competitors.
Regions covered in the Absolute Rotary Encoders Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Know About Absolute Rotary Encoders Market:
A rotary encoder, also called a shaft encoder, is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital code. Absolute Rotary Encoders industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Heidenhain is the world leading manufacturer in global Absolute Rotary Encoders market with the market share of 18.16%, in terms of revenue, followed by Tamagawa, Nemicon, P+F, TR Electronic, Baumer, Kuebler, Danaher(Hengstler), Omron, Koyo, BEI, Sick, Yuheng Optics, ELCO, Wuxi CREATE, Roundss, Sanfeng and Shanghai HOUDE. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 86% of the revenue market share in 2017. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 95% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 38.16% of Absolute Rotary Encoders products were put into the Europe market. And Europe market is expected to keep being the biggest market with market share of 35.68% in 2023. The Absolute Rotary Encoders market was valued at 1340 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1490 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Absolute Rotary Encoders.
Top Key Manufacturers in Absolute Rotary Encoders Market:
Absolute Rotary Encoders Market by Applications:
Absolute Rotary Encoders Market by Types:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Size
2.1.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 Absolute Rotary Encoders Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Absolute Rotary Encoders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Absolute Rotary Encoders Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Absolute Rotary Encoders Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Product
4.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Product
4.3 Absolute Rotary Encoders Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders by Countries
6.1.1 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders by Product
6.3 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders by Product
7.3 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders by Product
9.3 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Absolute Rotary Encoders Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Absolute Rotary Encoders Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Absolute Rotary Encoders Forecast
12.5 Europe Absolute Rotary Encoders Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Absolute Rotary Encoders Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Absolute Rotary Encoders Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Absolute Rotary Encoders Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Absolute Rotary Encoders Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
