AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market size.

About AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS):

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Top Key Players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market:

Delta (Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson (Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

Major Types covered in the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market report are:

Up to 10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

Major Applications covered in the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market report are:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer Electronics

Telecom/Datacom

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace Scope of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market:

The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %.

Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech.

In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

The worldwide market for AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.