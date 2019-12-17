AC Motor Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About AC Motor:

AC Motors is an electric motor driven by alternating current (AC). The AC Motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, called âstatorâ ;and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field and output kinetic energy, namely ârotorâ. In this report we mainly talk about the AC Motors power is larger than 1HP.

First, the AC Motor industry concentration is relatively not high; the high-end products mainly from America and western European. ABB and Siemens have a long history and unshakable status in this industry with perfect products in the Europe. As to the USA, the Regal Beloit has become a regional leader. In Asia, it is TMEIC that leads the technology development.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

The worldwide market for AC Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.