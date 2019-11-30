AC Motor Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

Global “AC Motor Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The AC Motor Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of AC Motor:

AC Motors is an electric motor driven by alternating current (AC). The AC Motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, called âstatorâ ;and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field and output kinetic energy, namely ârotorâ. In this report we mainly talk about the AC Motors power is larger than 1HP.

AC Motor Market Manufactures:

ABB

Siemens

Brook Crompton

Regal Beloit

TMEIC

Nidec Corp

Yaskawa

Lenze

WEG

Sicme Motori

T-T Electric

Wolong Electric

Haerbin Electric

Changsha Motor Factory

Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine

XEMC

Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment

Shanghai Electric Group

Jiangsu Dazhong

Nanyang Explosion Protection Group

Simo Motor

SEC Electric Machinery Major Classification:

Synchronous Motors

Induction Motors Major Applications:

Water Pump

Machine Tool

Train

Compressor

Ventilator

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

First, the AC Motor industry concentration is relatively not high; the high-end products mainly from America and western European. ABB and Siemens have a long history and unshakable status in this industry with perfect products in the Europe. As to the USA, the Regal Beloit has become a regional leader. In Asia, it is TMEIC that leads the technology development.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.

The worldwide market for AC Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.