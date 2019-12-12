Accelerator Pedal Module Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

About Accelerator Pedal Module:

The accelerator-pedal module (APM) is a ready-to-install unit with pedal-travel sensor and idle and full-load stops. A kick-down switch is incorporated when the module is used with automatic gearboxes. Mechanical and electronic components form a single functional unit. An integrated intended fracture point ensures good crash behavior.The accelerator-pedal module comprises an accelerator pedal and a potentiometer or a non-contacting Hall sensor as angular-position sensor. This sensor registers the movement and the position of the accelerator pedal. From this information, the engine management calculates the required torque and accordingly addresses the throttle device and the injection system. The accelerator-pedal module can output analog or digital signals.

Top Key Players of Accelerator Pedal Module Market:

KSR

Bosch

Magna

Samvardhana Motherson

Hella

Denso

Comesys

Donghee

CTS

Mikuni

F-Tech

East Bo

Alan

Gaofa

Shenhai

CSIMC

Hwat

Pengcheng Cable

Major Types covered in the Accelerator Pedal Module Market report are:

Floor mounted pedal

Suspended pedal

Other (manual pedal) Major Applications covered in the Accelerator Pedal Module Market report are:

Passenger vehicle

Bus

Truck

Others Scope of Accelerator Pedal Module Market:

At present in North America, Japan and Europe, the accelerator pedal module industry is at a more advanced level, the worlds most large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more developed equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese accelerator pedal module enterprisesâ technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Accelerator Pedal Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 2830 million US$ in 2024, from 2600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.