Acetaminophen Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Acetaminophen also known as Paracetamol or APAP is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness. In prescription medicines, acetaminophen is found with other active ingredients to treat moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen can cause serious liver damage if more than directed is used.
Acetaminophen Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
In the world the production of acetaminophen is highly concentrated in China and India, the two countries occupy about 85.60% of the global production (China 64.39% and India 21.22%) in 2015, and their market share has been increasing in recent years.
Due to the environmental protection issue, now there are only two manufacturers located outside Asia, Mallinckrodt (United States) and Atabay (Turkey).
Acetaminophen is mainly produced by Mallinckrodt, Farmson, Granules India, Anqiu Lu’an, Zhejiang Kangle, Hebei Jiheng, Novacyl, Anhui Fubore , and these companies occupy about 75.90% market share in 2015.
The worldwide market for Acetaminophen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Acetaminophen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Finally, the Acetaminophen Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Acetaminophen Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
