Acetaminophen Market Research Includes Growth Rate, Revenue, Top Manufactures with Forecast to 2024

Acetaminophen Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Acetaminophen market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Acetaminophen market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Acetaminophen also known as Paracetamol or APAP is an active ingredient in hundreds of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines. It relieves pain and fever. And, it is also combined with other active ingredients in medicines that treat allergy, cough, colds, flu, and sleeplessness. In prescription medicines, acetaminophen is found with other active ingredients to treat moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen can cause serious liver damage if more than directed is used.

Acetaminophen market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Acetaminophen market are: –

Mallinckrodt

Farmson

Granules India

SKPL

Atabay and many more Scope of the Report:

In the world the production of acetaminophen is highly concentrated in China and India, the two countries occupy about 85.60% of the global production (China 64.39% and India 21.22%) in 2015, and their market share has been increasing in recent years.

Due to the environmental protection issue, now there are only two manufacturers located outside Asia, Mallinckrodt (United States) and Atabay (Turkey).

Acetaminophen is mainly produced by Mallinckrodt, Farmson, Granules India, Anqiu Lu’an, Zhejiang Kangle, Hebei Jiheng, Novacyl, Anhui Fubore , and these companies occupy about 75.90% market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Acetaminophen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

?80

80~120

?120 Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Tablet

Granules

Oral