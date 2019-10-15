 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Acetonitrile Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Acetonitrile

Acetonitrile industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Acetonitrile Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Acetonitrile is the chemical compound with the formula CH3CN. This colourless liquid is the simplest organic nitrile (hydrogen cyanide is a simpler nitrile, but the cyanide anion is not classed as organic). It is produced mainly as a byproduct of acrylonitrile manufacture. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in the purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile solvent with excellent performance, is an important organic intermediates. And it is widely used as a polar aprotic solvent.

Some top manufacturers in Acetonitrile Market: –

  • INEOS
  • Asahi Kasel Chemicals
  • China National Petroleum
  • Shanghai Secco
  • Shandong Shida Shenghua and many more

    Scope of Acetonitrile Report:

  • Major manufacturers of acetonitrile are mainly in USA, UK, Korea, Japan, Holland and China. NEOS in the United States, Asahi Kasei in Japan and CNPC Group in China are the major manufacturers in the global acetonitrile market.
  • The pharmaceutical industry is the largest user for acetonitrile, and they use acetonitrile as a reagent, reaction solvent or extraction solvent. Acetonitrile is used as a raw material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs and some amino acids. Moreover, acetonitrile is also used as a solvent for DNA synthesis and in the production of insulin and antibiotics. The latter are used to treat infections in the lower respiratory tract, skin tissue and bacterial septicemia. The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products for diseases has grown rapidly in recent years.
  • The worldwide market for Acetonitrile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Acetonitrile Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Ammoxidation of Propylene
  • Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis
  • Acetylene Ammonification Reaction

    Acetonitrile Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Laboratory Preparation
  • Pesticide
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Others

    Acetonitrile Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Acetonitrile market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Acetonitrile Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Acetonitrile, with sales, revenue, and price of Acetonitrile, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Acetonitrile, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Acetonitrile market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acetonitrile sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Acetonitrile report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Acetonitrile market players.

