Acetonitrile Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

Acetonitrile is the chemical compound with the formula CH3CN. This colourless liquid is the simplest organic nitrile (hydrogen cyanide is a simpler nitrile, but the cyanide anion is not classed as organic). It is produced mainly as a byproduct of acrylonitrile manufacture. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in the purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile solvent with excellent performance, is an important organic intermediates. And it is widely used as a polar aprotic solvent.

INEOS

Asahi Kasel Chemicals

China National Petroleum

Shanghai Secco

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Major manufacturers of acetonitrile are mainly in USA, UK, Korea, Japan, Holland and China. NEOS in the United States, Asahi Kasei in Japan and CNPC Group in China are the major manufacturers in the global acetonitrile market.

The pharmaceutical industry is the largest user for acetonitrile, and they use acetonitrile as a reagent, reaction solvent or extraction solvent. Acetonitrile is used as a raw material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs and some amino acids. Moreover, acetonitrile is also used as a solvent for DNA synthesis and in the production of insulin and antibiotics. The latter are used to treat infections in the lower respiratory tract, skin tissue and bacterial septicemia. The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products for diseases has grown rapidly in recent years.

The worldwide market for Acetonitrile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Acetonitrile Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ammoxidation of Propylene

Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis

Acetylene Ammonification Reaction

Acetonitrile Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Laboratory Preparation

Pesticide

Organic Synthesis