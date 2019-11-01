Acetyl Chloride Market 2019-2024 Product Types, Application and Requirement, Sales Area and Competitors

About Acetyl Chloride:

Acetyl chloride is an organic compound derived from acetic acid, substituting a hydroxil group OH- for a chlorine ion Cl-. It is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, agriculture industry, dye industry, liquid crystal material etc.

Acetyl Chloride Market Key Players:

Acetyl Chloride Market Types:

High Purity

Low Purity Acetyl Chloride Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Dye Industry

Liquid Crystal Material

Others Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption of Acetyl Chloride, with a sales market share nearly58.05% in 2015.

The second place is India; following China with the sales market share over 18.20%. Europe is another important consumption market of Acetyl Chloride.

Acetyl Chloride used in industry including Pharmaceutical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Dye Industry, Liquid Crystal Material and Others. Report data showed that 28.59% of the Acetyl Chloride market demand in Pharmaceutical Industry, 22.58% in Dye Industry, and 14.31% in Agriculture Industry in 2015.

The worldwide market for Acetyl Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 84 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acetyl Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.