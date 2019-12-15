Acetyl Chloride Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Acetyl chloride is an organic compound derived from acetic acid, substituting a hydroxil group OH- for a chlorine ion Cl-. It is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, agriculture industry, dye industry, liquid crystal material etc.

Acetyl Chloride Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Acetyl Chloride Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Acetyl Chloride Market Types:

The Report provides in depth research of the Acetyl Chloride Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Acetyl Chloride Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Acetyl Chloride Market Report:

China is the largest consumption of Acetyl Chloride, with a sales market share nearly58.05% in 2015.

The second place is India; following China with the sales market share over 18.20%. Europe is another important consumption market of Acetyl Chloride.

Acetyl Chloride used in industry including Pharmaceutical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Dye Industry, Liquid Crystal Material and Others. Report data showed that 28.59% of the Acetyl Chloride market demand in Pharmaceutical Industry, 22.58% in Dye Industry, and 14.31% in Agriculture Industry in 2015.

The worldwide market for Acetyl Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 84 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acetyl Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.