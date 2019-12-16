Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC):

Acetyl-L-carnitine, ALCAR or ALC, is an acetylated form of L-carnitine. It is naturally produced by the body, although it is often taken as a dietary supplement. Acetylcarnitine is broken down in the blood by plasma esterases to carnitine which is used by the body to transport fatty acids into the mitochondria for breakdown.

Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) Market Manufactures:

Post Holdings

GNC

Natures Way

Natures Bounty

NOW

Swanson

MRM

Myprotein

Primaforce

Vitamin World

Teinlab

NutraKey

Capsule

Tablets

Powder Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) Market Applications:

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

The global Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europ, such as Post Holdings, GNC, Natureâs Way, Natureâs Bounty and NOW. At present, Post Holdings is the world leader, holding 10.24% Sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 53.51% of global consumption of Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC). Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) can be mainly divided into Capsule, Tablets and Powder which Capsule captures about 79.42% of Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC).

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acetyl-L Carnitine (ALC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.