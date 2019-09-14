 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Acne Therapeutics Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Acne Therapeutics

The “Acne Therapeutics Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Acne Therapeutics market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Acne Therapeutics market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245769

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.
  • The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.
  • More than 90% of the world’s population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States, there are 60 million suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is an increasing adoption of acne cure products, which helps in driving the overall market.
  • In addition, rapid economic growth has also led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of middle-class people. With this increasing income, people are ready to spend more on their facial looks. Thus, the market for acne therapeutics is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

    Top Key Players of Acne Therapeutics Market Report Are:

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Ranbaxy
  • Allergan
  • F. Hoffmann
  • la Roche Ltd
  • Nestle SA (Galderma)
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245769

    Key Market Trends:

    Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the Fastest

    The utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied on the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective result. Therefore, the preference for topical treatment is more, as compared to the oral mode of therapeutic administration. These oral medications are recommended as systemic therapies, after topical treatments fail to evoke a response.

    Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    Asiaand Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products.

    Acne Therapeutics Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Acne Therapeutics Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Acne Therapeutics Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Acne Therapeutics Devices by analyzing trends?

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245769

    Detailed TOC of Acne Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Food Habits
    4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers
    4.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Current and Upcoming Acne Treatments
    4.2.4 High Global Acne Prevalence
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Safety Issues Regarding the Products
    4.3.2 Entry of Generics in the Acne Treatment Drug Market
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Treatment
    5.1.1 Therapeutics
    5.1.1.1 Retinoid
    5.1.1.2 Antibiotics
    5.1.1.3 Hormonal Agents, Combination Medications, Anti-inflammatory
    5.1.1.4 Other Agents
    5.1.2 Other Treatments
    5.2 By Route of Administration
    5.2.1 Oral
    5.2.2 Topical
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Cipher Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.2 Glaxosmithkline PLC
    6.1.3 Bayer AG
    6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.5 Ranbaxy
    6.1.6 Allergan
    6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
    6.1.8 Nestle SA (Galderma)
    6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Managed Print Services Market 2019 Global Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2025

    New Report 2019: Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Analysis Contains Key Industry Trends, Growth Rate and Future Predictions 2024

    Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market 2019 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2025

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.

    More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »