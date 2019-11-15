Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Teledyne Marine

Nortek

LinkQuest

SonTek

HaiYing Marine

Rowe Technologies

About Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP): An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column. The term ADCP is a generic term for all acoustic current profilers although the abbreviation originates from an instrument series introduced by RD Instruments in the 1980s. The working frequencies range of ADCPs range from 38 kHz to several Megahertz.

2 Beams ADCP

3 Beams ADCP

4 Beams ADCP

5 Beams ADCP

Others Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Applications:

Bottom Tracking

Discharge Measurements

DVL

Wave Measurements

The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) industry concentration is very high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. Top 3 producers, i.e. Teledyne Marine (US), Nortek (Norway) and SonTek (US) dominated above 80% of the global market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 31.1%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 86 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.