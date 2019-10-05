Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook  2024

This report studies the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Report – An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column. The term ADCP is a generic term for all acoustic current profilers although the abbreviation originates from an instrument series introduced by RD Instruments in the 1980s. The working frequencies range of ADCPs range from 38 kHz to several Megahertz.

Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market competition by top manufacturers

Teledyne Marine

Nortek

LinkQuest

SonTek

HaiYing Marine

Rowe Technologies

Rickly

The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) industry concentration is very high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. Top 3 producers, i.e. Teledyne Marine (US), Nortek (Norway) and SonTek (US) dominated above 80% of the global market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 31.1%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 86 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

2 Beams ADCP

3 Beams ADCP

4 Beams ADCP

5 Beams ADCP

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bottom Tracking

Discharge Measurements

DVL

Wave Measurements

Turbulence

Table of Contents

1 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP)

1.2 Classification of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) by Types

1.2.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

