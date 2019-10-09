Acoustic Panel Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trends of 2019

Acoustic Panel Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Acoustic Panel market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Acoustic Panel market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors.

Acoustic Panel market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Acoustic Panel market are: –

STAR – USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint – Gobain (Saint – Gobain Ecophon)

Knauf Inulation (Germany) and many more Scope of the Report:

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound, so it is an important building material. Currently, there are many kinds of acoustic panel, such as wooden acoustic panels, mineral wool acoustic panels, fabric acoustic panels and polyester acoustic panels etc. Wooden acoustic panels are major acoustic panels. In 2015, wooden acoustic panels took a sales share of 64.77%, with a sales amount of 217493 K Sq.m.

There are many manufacturers all over the world. Global major manufacturers are STAR-USG, Beijing New Building Material, Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Burgeree, USG BORAL, Beiyang, Forgreener Acoustic, Leeyin Acoustic Panel, Shengyuan, Same Acoustic panel Material, Hebei Bo Run-de, G&S Acoustics and Abstracta etc.

Global acoustic panel consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, USA, Europe and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China consumed about 33.96% of global total acoustic panel. It is a major export country. USA consumed about 78437 K Sq.m acoustic panel. Europe consumed 106669 K Sq.m acoustic panel, with a consumption share of 31.76%.

The worldwide market for Acoustic Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Acoustic Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Wooden Acoustic Panels

Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels

Fabric Acoustic Panels

Polyester Acoustic Panels

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation