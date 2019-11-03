Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Segment 2019 | Industry Overview by Size Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

Acrylic acid derivatives are important raw materials for the manufacture of a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. In the theme of sustainability, more economical methods that utilize cheaper and less toxic feedstock are urgently needed. Clean pathways can be realized through the direct functionalization of CO2, which plays a dual role of reducing the CO2 emission rate and producing chemicals with added value. Because ethylene is one of the most abundant industrial feedstocks, manufacturing acrylic acid and acrylates directly from CO2 and ethylene becomes both scientifically fascinating and industrially relevant. As a dream reaction in catalysis and CO2 utilization, this challenging transformation has drawn close attention for nearly 40 years. With continuous efforts from both academia and industry, scientists are getting close to realizing an effective catalytic system. This review covers critical discoveries and discusses possible future directions in this area.The report segments the market by derivative (acrylic esters- methyl, ethyl, butyl, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, polymersacrylic elastomers, superabsorbent polymers, WTP), and application (surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, textile, detergents, plastic additives, diapers & training pants, adult incontinence, water treatment, and others),The global Acrylic Acid Derivatives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Acrylic Acid Derivatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Acid Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Acrylic Acid Derivatives in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Acrylic Acid Derivatives manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Major Key Players of Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market: