Acrylic Resin Coatings Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Acrylic Resin Coatings Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Acrylic Resin Coatings market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Coatings

DOW Chemicals Company

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Asian Paints

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint

RPM International

About Acrylic Resin Coatings Market:

Acrylic resin coatings are manufactured from the acrylic/methacrylic polymers, and have inertness to the outdoor environment

The global acrylic resin coatings market is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period 2015-2025. High Demand for value-added functional offerings accelerates the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market. Increasing disposable incomes and the increased focus on urbanization globally, is also predicted to lead to growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period. The emergence of new advanced technologies, particularly in the water-borne segment also fuels the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market, for example, hybrid coatings like epoxy acrylic hybrid and alkyd acrylic hybrid aids in overcoming the shortcomings of the conventional acrylic coatings. The rising prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Acrylic Resin Coatings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Resin Coatings. This report studies the global market size of Acrylic Resin Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Acrylic Resin Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Report Segment by Types:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Report Segmented by Application:

Construction

Marine

Industrial coatings

Automotive