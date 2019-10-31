 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Acrylic

Global “Acrylic Resin Coatings Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Acrylic Resin Coatings market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Acrylic Resin Coatings Market:

  • Acrylic resin coatings are manufactured from the acrylic/methacrylic polymers, and have inertness to the outdoor environment 
  • The global acrylic resin coatings market is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period 2015-2025. High Demand for value-added functional offerings accelerates the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market. Increasing disposable incomes and the increased focus on urbanization globally, is also predicted to lead to growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period. The emergence of new advanced technologies, particularly in the water-borne segment also fuels the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market, for example, hybrid coatings like epoxy acrylic hybrid and alkyd acrylic hybrid aids in overcoming the shortcomings of the conventional acrylic coatings. The rising prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Acrylic Resin Coatings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Resin Coatings. This report studies the global market size of Acrylic Resin Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Acrylic Resin Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF Coatings
  • DOW Chemicals Company
  • Nippon Paint
  • PPG Industries
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Valspar Corporation
  • Asian Paints
  • Jotun Group
  • Kansai Paint
  • RPM International
  • Dunn Edwards Paints

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Acrylic Resin Coatings:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Water-Borne
  • Solvent-Borne
  • Powder

    Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Construction
  • Marine
  • Industrial coatings
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Acrylic Resin Coatings in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Acrylic Resin Coatings Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Size

    2.2 Acrylic Resin Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Acrylic Resin Coatings Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Acrylic Resin Coatings Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Acrylic Resin Coatings Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Acrylic Resin Coatings Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Production by Type

    6.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue by Type

    6.3 Acrylic Resin Coatings Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.