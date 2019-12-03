Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Size, Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

About Acrylic Resin Coatings Market: Acrylic resin coatings are manufactured from the acrylic/methacrylic polymers, and have inertness to the outdoor environmentÂ

The global acrylic resin coatings market is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period 2015-2025. High Demand for value-added functional offerings accelerates the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market. Increasing disposable incomes and the increased focus on urbanization globally, is also predicted to lead to growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period. The emergence of new advanced technologies, particularly in the water-borne segment also fuels the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market, for example, hybrid coatings like epoxy acrylic hybrid and alkyd acrylic hybrid aids in overcoming the shortcomings of the conventional acrylic coatings. The rising prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global acrylic resin coatings market over the forecast period.

The global Acrylic Resin Coatings market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF Coatings

DOW Chemicals Company

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Asian Paints

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Segment by Types:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder

Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Segment by Applications:

Construction

Marine

Industrial coatings

Automotive

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Acrylic Resin Coatings Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Acrylic Resin Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Resin Coatings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Resin Coatings Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Resin Coatings Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Acrylic Resin Coatings Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Acrylic Resin Coatings Sales by Application

Continued

