 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Acrylic Sheets Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Acrylic Sheets

GlobalAcrylic Sheets Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Acrylic Sheets market size.

About Acrylic Sheets:

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Top Key Players of Acrylic Sheets Market:

  • Evonik
  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Altuglas (Arkema)
  • Polycasa
  • Plaskolite
  • Taixing Donchamp
  • Unigel Group
  • Donchamp
  • Jumei
  • Jiushixing
  • Guang Shun Plastic
  • Shen Chuen Acrylic
  • Raychung Acrylic
  • Asia Poly
  • Elastin
  • GARY Acrylic Xishun

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038065     

    Major Types covered in the Acrylic Sheets Market report are:

  • Extruded Acrylic Sheet
  • Cast Acrylic Sheet

    Major Applications covered in the Acrylic Sheets Market report are:

  • Automotive and Transport
  • Building and Construction
  • Light and Signage
  • Others

    Scope of Acrylic Sheets Market:

  • Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.
  • Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.
  • Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.
  • In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Acrylic Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7120 million US$ in 2024, from 5270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Acrylic Sheets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038065    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Acrylic Sheets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acrylic Sheets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acrylic Sheets in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Acrylic Sheets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Acrylic Sheets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Acrylic Sheets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acrylic Sheets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Acrylic Sheets Market Report pages: 137

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14038065  

    1 Acrylic Sheets Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Acrylic Sheets by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Acrylic Sheets Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Acrylic Sheets Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Acrylic Sheets Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Acrylic Sheets Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Reclaimed Wood Flooring Market Size Latest Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics

    Global Treadmill Belts Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Light Bulb Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    360 Degree Cameras Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

    Global Wood Coatings Resin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.