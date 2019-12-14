Acrylic Sheets Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

About Acrylic Sheets:

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Top Key Players of Acrylic Sheets Market:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

Major Types covered in the Acrylic Sheets Market report are:

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet Major Applications covered in the Acrylic Sheets Market report are:

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others Scope of Acrylic Sheets Market:

Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.

Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.

In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Acrylic Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7120 million US$ in 2024, from 5270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.