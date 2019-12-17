Acrylic Sheets Market 2020 Global Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2024

The Global “Acrylic Sheets Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Acrylic Sheets Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Acrylic Sheets market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of Acrylic Sheets Market Report – Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Global Acrylic Sheets market competition by top manufacturers

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.

Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.

In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Acrylic Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7120 million US$ in 2024, from 5270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Acrylic Sheets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Table of Contents

1 Acrylic Sheets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Sheets

1.2 Classification of Acrylic Sheets by Types

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Acrylic Sheets Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Acrylic Sheets Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Acrylic Sheets Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Acrylic Sheets Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Acrylic Sheets Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Acrylic Sheets (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Acrylic Sheets Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Acrylic Sheets Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Acrylic Sheets Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

