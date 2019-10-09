Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market 2024: Top Companies, Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a form of skin cancer and it is also known as solar keratosis.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a form of skin cancer and it is also known as solar keratosis. This indication tends to affect the sun-exposed parts of the skin such as face, bald scalp, lips, and the back of the hands among others. As a result of the exposure, the skin tends to become rough, uneven and display a warty look. .

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

3M Pharmaceuticals

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals

DUSA Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Novartis

Horizon Pharma

Nuvo Research

LEO Pharma

Fougera and many more. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market can be Split into:

5-fluorouracil (5-FU) cream

Imiquimod cream

Diclofenac sodium gel

Ingenol mebutate gel

Others. By Applications, the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market can be Split into:

Hospitals

Private Dermatologist Office and Clinics

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers