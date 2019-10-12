Activated Alumina Spheres Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis with Key Raw Materials, Forecast Report 2019

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.

This report studies the Activated Alumina Spheres market, activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.The production of Activated Alumina Spheres is estimated from 174831 MT in 2012 to 220137 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.93%. In 2016, the global Activated Alumina Spheres market is led by North America. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Activated Alumina Spheres are concentrated in North America, Europe. Activated Alumina Spheres is a comparatively concentrated market. The top 5 players hold around 50% of total market. Suppliers have stable relationship with downstream users. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 14.74% production volume market share in 2016.Activated alumina is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production, in hydrogen peroxide production, as a selective adsorbent for many chemicals including arsenic, fluoride and in sulfur removal from gas streams (Claus Catalyst process). Finally Activated Alumina are also used as filters for fluoride, arsenic and selenium in drinking water. Refining is the largest application of Activated alumina which takes market share of 29.37% in 2016. Air Separation and Petrochemicals are also important downstream market with market share of 22.46% and 20.75% respectively.The worldwide market for Activated Alumina Spheres is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment by Type, covers:

??5mm

5mm???8mm

??8mm Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals