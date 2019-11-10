 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)

Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) industry.

Geographically, Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Repot:

  • Toyobo
  • Kuraray
  • Unitika
  • Gunei Chem
  • Evertech Envisafe Ecology
  • Taiwan Carbon Technology
  • Awa Paper
  • HP Materials Solutions
  • Sutong Carbon Fiber
  • Jiangsu Tongkang
  • Anhui Jialiqi
  • Nantong Senyou
  • Kejing Carbon Fiber
  • Nantong Beierge
  • Nantong Yongtong
  • Xintong ACF
  • Nature Technology
  • Hailan Filtration Tech
  • Sinocarb Carbon Fibers
  • Nantong Jinheng
  • Zichuan Carbon Fiber

  • About Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF):

    Activated carbon fiber is a type of carbonated fiber that is made of cellulosic, PAN, phenolic, and pitch fibers, and it is new type advanced material which is different from granular or powder activated carbon.

    Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Industry report begins with a basic Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Types:

  • Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber
  • Others

    Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Applications:

  • Solvent Recovery
  • Air Purification
  • Water Treatment
  • Catalyst Carrier
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, activated carbon fiber (ACF) retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Especially in the developing regions, which have stronger consumption growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market major leading market players in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Industry report also includes Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Upstream raw materials and Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

