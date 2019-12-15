Active B12 Test Market 2020: Global Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in the functioning of the brain and nervous system and the formation of red blood cells. It affects DNA synthesis, amino acid metabolism and fatty acid. B12 is the largest and structurally complicated vitamin and can be produced industrially through bacterial fermentation synthesis. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause severe damage to the brain and nervous system. Symptoms of vitamin B12 include fatigue, lethargy, depression, poor memory, breathlessness, headaches, and pale skin..

Active B12 Test Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Axis-Shield Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens

DiaSorin

Roche

LifeSpan BioSciences

Demeditec Diagnostics and many more. Active B12 Test Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Active B12 Test Market can be Split into:

ELISA assay

Enzyme immunoassay

Others. By Applications, the Active B12 Test Market can be Split into:

Folate deficiency anemia

Pernicious anemia

Macrocytic anemia